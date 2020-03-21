netflix-announces-$100m-relief-fund-for-the-creative-community

The streaming giant Netflix has been hard hit by the Coronavirus, having stopped production on virtually all areas of its upcoming shows and pushing back the release dates for finished shows indefinitely. The crews focusing on these productions were the hardest hit by the stoppage of most work. Keeping their well-being at heart, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement that Netflix will undoubtedly be developing a 100 million dollar aid fund for the entertainment industry’s out-of-work crews.

“The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for most industries, like the creative community. Virtually all television and film production has ceased globally – leaving thousands of crew and cast without jobs. Included in these are electricians, drivers and carpenters, a lot of whom are paid hourly wages and focus on a project-to-project basis. This grouped community has supported Netflix through the nice times, and you want to help them through these crisis, especially while governments are determining what economic support they’ll provide still.”

The news headlines is a welcome one for industry workers, who’ve had to cope with a complete shutting down of work and a consequent dwindling of income essential to stock rations and keep maintaining homes for the long stretches of self-quarantine that governments all over the world are pushing for to combat the Coronavirus.

Sarandos further explained that a lot of of the funds from the aid money will undoubtedly be directed towards the crews of Netflix’s own productions.

“We’re along the way of training exactly what this implies, production by production. That is as well as the fourteen days pay we’ve already focused on the crew and cast on productions we were forced to suspend the other day.”

There may also be 15 million dollars from the fund earmarked for third parties and non-profits which are engaged in providing emergency relief to crews and cast far away with big Netflix production bases. Finally, 1 million dollars will go directly to the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the FILM and Television Fund and The Actors Fund Emergency Assistance, with another 1 million split between your Fondation and AFC des Artistes.

Netflix has been praised for working towards alleviating the plight of these production crews currently facing dire unemployment. It really is being predicted that the isolation practices having on the global population can lead to big gains for online streaming, as theater chains turn off one after another, and much more and much more new releases are increasingly being offered online within weeks of these theater release. Sarandos had words of support for Netflix employees outside America also.

“In other regions, including Europe, Latin Asia and America where we’ve a large production presence, we are dealing with existing industry organizations to generate similar creative community emergency relief efforts. What’s happening is unprecedented. We have been only as strong because the people we use and Netflix is fortunate in order to help those hardest hit inside our industry through this challenging time.”

This news comes direct from Variety.

