netflix-allows-you-to-turn-off-autoplay-for-trailers-and-continuous-viewing

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Netflix has made a change to allow you to disable autoplay for previews and continuous viewing.Netflix introduced its autoplay feature for previews and trailers for Netflix shows and movies a few years ago, and many people weren’t happy with the fact you couldn’t disable this. Netflix has now made it possible to disable the preview feature, according to a report from Polygon. The idea behind the automatic previews was to allow the user could see a quick preview of the movies and series while browsing the list of choices. It made sense, but many found this annoying.It is actually very simple to disable. All you have to do is sign in to your Netflix account, select manage profiles, select the profile you want to make the change to and then check or uncheck the auto-play previews while browsing on all devices box. It’s that easy!Be sure to click on save when you are finished with the changes. You only need to do this on one device, and it will change your preference on all devices. Another nice feature is that each profile user on your account can set the autoplay to their preference.Another feature, that I was unaware of, is that you can disable the continuous viewing feature, as well, according to Polygon. Basically, this stops the next episode from playing automatically.Again, making this change is quite simple. Just sign in to your Netflix account, select manage profiles, select the profile you want to make the change to and check or uncheck the autoplay next episode in a series on all devices box. And, remember to click save to enable the changes.If you haven’t been following Netflix over that last few years, the streaming network has received complaints from many subscribers, and that’s what prompted the streaming network to allow these autoplay options to be customized.A few years ago, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson joked about the autoplay feature.Current favorite console game: navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 16, 2018Personally, I like the series autoplay feature, so when I am binge-watching my latest obsession I don’t have to move to grab the remote.Will you be disabling the autoplay feature for trailer and episodes? Or, will you leave it how it is? Let us know in the comments!