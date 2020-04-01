🔥Netflix adds more than new movies and shows today🔥

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 27: (L to R) Nona Gaye, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves and Jada Pinkett Smith attend The Matrix Revolutions Press Conference at the Disney Hall on October 27, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi /Getty Images) Netflix is adding more than 40 new shows and movies on April 1, including Community, the Matrix franchise, and much more. Check out the full list here!With the beginning of a new month upon us, that means a ton of new movies and shows will be added to Netflix. On April 1, Netflix is adding more than 40 new shows and movies to give you plenty to watch while you’re social-distancing.While most of the content isn’t brand new, it is new to Netflix and maybe it’s new to you as well. You can check out a movie you’ve never seen before, catch up on a series you love, or binge-watch a new season of a favorite show.With all of us stuck in our houses, April will be all about finding things to watch that are both interesting and take up time in a long day. Luckily, there are lots of options in the Netflix lineup this month, including the whole Matrix franchise.What better way to spend a Wednesday afternoon than watching all three Matrix films while you’re working from home? It’s certainly better than getting lost in the news nowadays. It will also get you ready for whenever the fourth film comes out.If you’re more of a TV fan, you can watch all six seasons of Community. While the show wasn’t saved by Netflix the way some fans wanted, they will be streaming all the available episodes. Taking a break to watch a funny show is just the kind of self-care we all need.Other notable movies and shows coming out today include all four Lethal Weapon movies starring Danny Glover and Mel Gibson, season 4 of Nailed It! with host Nicole Byer, Perks of Being a Wallflower starring Logan Lerman and Emma Watson, and Jessica Chastain’s Molly’s Game about a woman who runs high-stakes poker games and becomes a target of the FBI.Netflix is also adding a few new Netflix originals, including How to Fix a Drug Scandal and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. If you need a new docuseries after Tiger King, How to Fix a Drug Scandal is a must-watch! And, if you’re a fan of comedy, check out The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show! Netflix new releases: April 140 Days and 40 Nights BloodsportCadillac RecordsCan’t Hardly WaitCheech & Chong’s Up in SmokeCommunity: 6 SeasonsDavid Batra: Elefanten i rummetDeep ImpactGod’s Not DeadHow to Fix a Drug ScandalJust FriendsKiller Klowns from Outer SpaceKim’s Convenience: Season 4Lethal Weapon Lethal Weapon 2Lethal Weapon 3Lethal Weapon 4Man Like Mobeen: Season 3Minority ReportMolly’s GameMortal KombatMudNailed It!: Season 4Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season 3Promised LandRoad to PerditionSaltSchool DazeSherlock HolmesSoul PlaneSunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2Sunrise in HeavenTad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King MidasTaxi DriverThe Death of StalinThe Girl with All the Gifts The HangoverThe Iliza Shlesinger Sketch ShowThe Little VampireThe Matrix The Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix RevolutionsThe Perks of Being a WallflowerThe Players ClubThe Roommate The RunawaysThe Social NetworkWildling What will you be watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comment section below!