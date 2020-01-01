netflix-adds-57-new-movies-and-shows-on-new-year’s-day-2020

A still from the Netflix original series Messiah. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix.

There are 57 new movies and shows available to stream on Netflix as of New Year’s Day 2020, including Messiah, The Lord of the Rings movies, and more!

Happy New Year! It’s officially 2020, and Netflix has a bunch of new movies and shows available to stream!

Officially, there are 57 new movies and shows on Netflix. There’s good mix of new Netflix original shows and movies, older movies that are hitting Netflix for the first time, and movies that have been on Netflix before and are back.

Netflix originals are, generally, more exciting to me, so let’s start with those. On Jan. 1, we’re getting a few new shows, including Spinning Out, Messiah, and the new reality series The Circle.

Spinning Out tells the story of a figure skater, Kat, played by Kaya Scodelario, who is forced to start pair skating after an injury. January Jones, Willow Shields, Johnny Weir, Will Kemp, Sarah Wright Olsen and Evan Roderick star in the film.

Messiah, on the other hand, is a new series about a guy who claims to be the Messiah creating worldwide interest. The series follows the investigation into who he is and what he wants. Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz and more star in the series from Michael Petroni.

Check out the trailer for the series below!

If you like weird and horrifying reality shows, The Circle might be the show for you. Contestants live in the same apartment building but in different apartments. All their interaction throughout the day is through a social media app where the contestants can pose as different people to create a more likeable character. The contestants rank each other on popularity, and the least popular gets kicked off. The winner gets $100K!

You can also stream a bunch of older movies today, including The Lord of the Rings movies (just the last two!), A Cinderella Story, Catch Me If You Can, The Ring, Ferris Buehler’s Day Off, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and more!

Check out all the Netflix new releases for New Year’s Day!

Full list of Netflix new releases on January 1:

The Circle

Messiah

What Lies Beneath

Ghost Stories

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

January is shaping up to be a great month for the streaming network. This month, we get to see new seasons of Grace and Frankie, The Ranch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sex Education and more! Check out the full list of new movies and shows coming to Netflix in January!

