netflix-adds-30-new-movies-today:-the-notebook,-dear-john-and-more

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 21: Actors Ryan Gosling (left) and Rachel McAdams arrive at the premiere of New Lines’ ‘The Notebook’ on June 21, 2004 at the Village Theatre, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Netflix adds 30 movies on February 1, including The Notebook, Dear John, Police Academy, Sex and the City 2 and more!Netflix has added 30 new movies on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. While we can argue about whether these movies are “new,” they are new on Netflix, and I’m sure there will be millions who watch some of these movies for the first time, especially with Valentine’s Day coming up.There, of course, is a movie for everyone on the list, which we have shared below, but February is the month of romance at Netflix. There are dozens of good romantic comedies and dramas available to stream, and Netflix just added a few movies you’ll need to check out this month.Most notably, Netflix has added The Notebook starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. This isn’t the first time The Notebook has been available to stream on Netflix, but it’s the perfect time to watch the movie. The film, which is based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, tells a love story set in the 1940s.This movie is considered a fan favorite among fans, and it’s a must-watch for those who like romantic movies.There are more romantic movies and comedies hitting the streaming service today, including Dear John, starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried, and Fools Rush In, starring Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry.If you’re a fan of comedy, you should also check out all seven – yes, SEVEN – Police Academy movies, The Other Guys, Scary Movie 2 and more.We also highly recommend watching Dirty Harry, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, A Bad Moms Christmas, Purple Rain, Hancock and Robin Hood 2: Prince of Thieves if you haven’t seen them yet.Netflix has a terrific lineup of good shows and movies headed to the streaming service in February, including Locke & Key, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, I Am Not Okay With This, Narcos: Mexico season 2 and so much more! This is just the beginning.Check out the full list of new movies and shows on Netflix on Feb. 1 below! Netflix also shared the list of titles added to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 31, just in case you missed those.Jan. 31BoJack Horseman season 6, part 2Ragnarok37 SecondsAmerican AssassinDiablero: Season 2I AM A KILLER: Season 2Luna NeraFeb. 1 A Bad Moms ChristmasA Little PrincessBack to the Future Part IIIBlade Runner: The Final CutCenter StageCookie’s FortuneDear JohnThe Dirty DozenDirty HarryDriving Miss DaisyElizabethElizabeth: The Golden AgeFools Rush InHancockLove JackedThe NotebookThe Other GuysThe PianistPolice AcademyPolice Academy 2: Their First AssignmentPolice Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on PatrolPolice Academy 5: Assignment: Miami BeachPolice Academy 6: City Under SiegePolice Academy 7: Mission to MoscowPurple RainRobin Hood: Prince of ThievesScary Movie 2Sex and the City 2What will you be watching on Netflix today? Share your top picks with us in the comments below!