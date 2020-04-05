🔥Netflix adding more than 15 new movies and shows this week🔥

Love Wedding Repeat – Netflix movies – Credit: Riccardo Ghilardi Looking for something to do with your social-distancing time? Netflix has you covered with over 15 new movies and shows added this week.A new week is here and that means Netflix is adding a bunch of new content! Looking for a new film to distract you for a couple of hours? Or do you want to watch an international version of a popular reality show? Or maybe you’re looking to escape into a rom-com? Whatever you’re in the mood for, Netflix has you covered.Netflix’s newest rom-com, Love Wedding Repeat, hits the streaming service on Friday, April 10. The film stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Frieda Pinto, and Elinor Tomlinson and follows Jack (played by Claflin) as he tries to figure out a way to make his sister’s wedding day go as smoothly as possible. But fate has other things in mind.This is like a wedding version of Groundhog’s Day with something going wrong in each alternate version of one day.Check out the trailer here: Did you love The Circle and now looking for more? The Circle France is coming to the streaming service on Thursday, April 9. The premise is the same; you might just have to put on the subtitles this time. The players are isolated in an apartment (sound familiar?) and only interact with the other contestants online.Take a peak at this version here: Or maybe you’re looking for a dramatic movie filled with A-list stars to distract you for awhile? The Killing of a Sacred Deer is right up your alley and comes to Netflix on Sunday, April 5. It stars Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, and Alicia Silverstone. The movie follows Steven (played by Farrell) as his life falls apart due to a teenage boy (played by Barry Keoghan) he was mentoring turning evil.New on Netflix this week: April 5-11April 5The Killing of a Sacred DeerApril 6Bleach: New SeasonMine 9The Big Show Show: Season 1The Florida ProjectApril 7Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3The Ghost Who WalksApril 9Hi Score Girl: Season 2The Circle France: Season 1April 10Brews Brothers: Season 1LA OriginalsLove Wedding RepeatThe Main EventSchool LifeTigertailApril 11Code 8What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!