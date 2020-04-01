🔥Netflix Added Over 70 New Movies Today To Help You Self-Isolate🔥

With a third of the world’s population officially on lockdown (a number that is increasing every minute of every day), Netflix and other online services are experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand.

So much so, in fact, that Netflix and YouTube plan to reduce streaming quality across Europe for the next month in order to ease the strain on the Internet. These are strange times, indeed.

Be that as it may, today is April 1st, which means two things – 1) it’s April Fool’s Day, so the Internet is littered with prank videos and other shenanigans and 2) the Internet’s major streaming services have rolled out a fresh wave of content. Speaking of which, thanks to What’s On Netflix, below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all 83 titles that have been added to the online platform as of April 1st.

There are a few gems in here, too, including Minority Report, Deep Impact, and the cult favorite Mortal Kombat movie. What’s more, there are also a couple of big name franchises ready for binging – namely The Matrix trilogy and all four Lethal Weapon films.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

Agneepath (2012)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Bandits (2001)

Bloodsport (1988)

Brothers (2015)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Deep Impact (1998)

Dostana (2008)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Duniya (1984)

Duplicate (1998)

Friendship (Dostana) (1980)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Guess Who (2005)

Gumrah (1993)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Just Friends (2005)

Kaal (2005)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)

Minority Report (2002)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mud (2012)

Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)

Operation Odessa (2018)

Promised Land (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salt (2010)

School Daze (1988)

Senna (2010)

Sethum Aayiram Pon (2020)

Shaandaar (2015)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Soul Plane (2004)

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (English Version) (2017)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Core (2003)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Hangover (2009)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Players Club (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Roommate (2011)

The Runaways (2010)

The Social Network (2010)

Ungli (2014)

Wildling (2018)

11 New TV Series Added Today

Community (6 Seasons)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)

Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)

Nailed It! (Season 4) Netflix Original

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3)

Saint Seiya (Seasons 5-6)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Windsors (Season 3)

Well-Intended Love (Boss Wants to Marry Me) (Season 2) Netflix Original

That’s all for now. Netflix subscribers can expect a trickle of new content to be released over the next four weeks, and while we’re eager to indulge in another Matrix re-watch, it’s important to remember that April 1st, 2020 also marks the moment when The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Kill Bill Vol 1 & 2, Hairspray, and other big name titles left Netflix.

Swings and roundabouts, as the old saying goes. In other news relating to the Big N (not that one), V-Wars and October Faction have officially been canned after just one season apiece. Locke & Key, meanwhile, managed to nab a second season and will return in 2021 – assuming the Coronavirus lockdown begins to lift.