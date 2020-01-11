nervous-single-mum-kitty-and-cat-with-a-heart-condition-find-love-at-rescue-centre

Those touched by that amazing Snow White themed proposal, make room in your heart for another iconic couple.

Sparta and Albert are two stray cats who found love in a hopeless place.

Tabby cat Sparta had made her home at a business estate in Droitwich, where she was being fed by some of the office’s staff. She was taken into the RSPCA Worcester branch in November, shortly followed by her two four-week old kittens who were later found in the same place.

The mum-of-two was extremely nervous, wary of people, and found it difficult to trust.

When her kittens were old enough, they were rehomed, leaving Sparta at the shelter alone.

Then she met Albert.

Black and white cat Albert was also a stray, living in a cat colony before he ended up in RSPCA care. He has a cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that makes it harder for blood to pump around his body.

When he met Sparta, they had an instant connection.

Sparta, who had been so shy and anxious, blossomed with Albert by her side. Soon they were spending their days canoodling and shared nights in the same bed.

Daniel Spencer, a supervisor at RSPCA Worcester said: ‘Poor Sparta was not having much luck until she met Albert.

‘She was very nervous when she first came into our care. She would hiss and spit and swipe so we initially thought perhaps an outdoor home where she can do her own thing would suit her best.

‘However, over the Christmas period as there were fewer people around she gained a bit of confidence and started to mooch around the hallways and was eager to see the other cats. We soon realised she is incredibly sociable with other cats.

‘Then she met Albert, a lovely cat with cardiomyopathy, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. They will rub up against each other and have now started curling up and sleeping in the same bed.

‘This also improved Sparta’s confidence with people, with another cat by her side, she would let us stroke and fuss her.

‘We’d really like to rehome them together as they have developed such a close bond and having a cat friend around really helps to calm Sparta.

‘It really does show that some cats just need a bit of time, attention, and in Sparta’s case a lovely cat friend to help them come out of their shell!’

Staff at the shelter are now hoping to rehome Albert and Sparta together, so they never have to be separated.

If you think you can give Sparta and Albert a loving home, please contact the RSPCA Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire branch on 01905 821272.

