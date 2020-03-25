neon-takes-worldwide-on-amy-seimetz’s-sxsw-selected-title-‘she-dies-tomorrow’

Kate Sheil in ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ from filmmaker Amy Seimetz.

NEON has acquired worldwide rights to She Dies Tomorrow, the apocalyptic existential thriller from Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience co-creator Amy Seimetz, which was an official selection of this year’s 2020 SXSW Film Festival before the Austin, TX event was cancelled.

The movie stars Seimetz’s frequent collaborator Kate Lyn Sheil as Amy, a woman ravaged by the notion that she is going to die tomorrow which sends her down a dizzying emotional spiral. When Amy’s skeptical friend Jane (Jane Adams) discovers Amy’s feeling of imminent death to be contagious, they both begin bizarre journeys through what might be the last day of their lives.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for NEON with XYZ Films’ Pip Ngo, on behalf of the filmmakers. NEON will announce release plans for She Dies Tomorrow at a later date. The distributor recently saw its release of South Korean feature Parasite make history at the Oscars, taking Best Picture as well as three Oscars. That Bong Joon Ho directed movie amassed $53.3M at the domestic box office.

“Amy Seimetz is a bold new voice and with the groundbreaking She Dies Tomorrow has easily created one of the most prescient films of the decade. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this unique and incredible SXSW premiere to audiences all around the world,” said NEON.

“I’m very proud to be joining the illustrious NEON family. Tom Quinn has impeccable taste and has also been at the forefront of innovative theatrical and digital distribution for many years. I look forward to collaborating with him and the entire NEON team on sharing She Dies Tomorrow with the world,” said Seimetz.

She Dies Tomorrow is Seimetz’ second feature film as a writer-director. Sun Don’t Shine, her directorial debut which also starred Sheil, premiered at SXSW in 2012, and was nominated for two Gotham Awards. In 2015, Seimetz co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed Starz series The Girlfriend Experience. Among her other television work, Seimetz directed two episodes of the awarding-winning FX series Atlanta in 2018.

She Dies Tomorrow is produced by Seimetz and Rustic Films’ trio David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The film co-stars Kentucker Audley (Sun Don’t Shine) and features cameo appearances by Chris Messina (Argo), Katie Aselton (The Gift), Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Jennifer Kim (Black Bear), Josh Lucas (Ford v. Ferrari), Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians), and Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and the Furious franchise).

