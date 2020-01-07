neo-nazi-teen,-17,-who-listed-‘areas-to-attack’-jailed-for-six-years

A neo-Nazi teenager who made a list of places in his home city to attack has been jailed for six years and eight months.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a sick list of possible targets in Durham entitled ‘Areas to Attack’, which included schools, pubs and council buildings.

He also planned to conduct an arson spree with Molotov cocktails on local synagogues, in his manifesto called ‘A Manual For Practical And Sensible Guerrilla Warfare Against The Kike (an offensive term for a Jewish person) System In The Durham City Area, Sieg Heil’.

Manchester Crown Court heard how detectives had discovered piles of far-right literature, handwritten documents, accompanied with drawings of the attacks, in his bedroom last March.

Analysis of his computer devices and mobile phone uncovered numerous internet searches on firearms, explosives and knives.

In November, jurors unanimously found him guilty of preparation of terrorist acts between October, 2017, and March, last year.

He was also found guilty of disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing an article for a purpose connected with terrorism and three counts of possessing a document or record containing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The defendant claimed he had no intention of carrying out any attacks and said he adopted a fake right-wing persona for ‘shock value’.

However, in his manifesto he said the suggested locations would ‘maximise the impact of the attacks and damage the system the most’.

A ‘things to do’ list from August 2018 included the words ‘shed empathy’, alongside a hand-drawn symbol of the Order of Nine Angles, which the court heard was a ‘self-consciously, explicitly malevolent’ Satanic organisation.

Jurors heard the boy described himself as a ‘natural sadist’ and deliberately tried to ‘dehumanise’ himself to become like the ‘living dead’.

He began supporting right-wing beliefs in 2016 but his views hardened overtime. His ideology was described in court as a mix of neo-Nazism, Satanism and misanthropy (a dislike of human kind).

He wrote about his regression in his diary and believed that a collapse of civilisation should be ‘accelerated’ through acts of violence and criminality.

By December 2018 he had joined an extreme right-wing website forum, said to be an ‘online meeting ground for fascists’, where he downloaded a manual which contained a viable recipe for the highly explosive chemical ammonium nitrate.

In journal entries the youth wrote of his admiration for Adolf Hitler – ‘a brave man to say the least’, Moors murderer Ian Brady – saying ‘how wonderful it is to be an amoral individual’ and murderous cult leader Charles Manson.