NeNe Leakes Tells Her Fans That She’s Scared These Days And They Comfort Her

NeNe Leakes just told her fans that she is scared during this terrible coronavirus outbreak. A few days ago, the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic, and people started to freak out.

NeNe is also feeling this fear that started to spread all over the world in such difficult times, but her fans show her that they are still here for her, and they offer their complete support.

Someone said: ‘I don’t know why this tickled me!!!! If they only knew you really are a germaphobe 😷😭😷😭 in real life!’ and a follower joked and said: ‘lol Snapchat has been warning us for such a long time 😂’

A commenter advised NeNe: ‘That’s the best thing you can do is stay safe! Make sure to wash your hands so you won’t get the virus that’s out there! I love you Nene Leakes, wish I could meet you, and wish I could get your autograph! You are such an inspiration to young girls and adult women! You are so stunning, amazing, beautiful, precious, pretty, gorgeous, and cute! ❤️ I can’t wait for the next season of RHOA!’

One follower said: ‘Remember swine flu when Obama was President?? Yeah, this is not near as bad. You good.’

A fan wrote: ‘Where is our recap of RHOA on your YouTube channel?lol I love getting your input on the episodes 😁😁’ and someone else posted this: ‘These girls needed a pandemic to keep them safe from you at the reunion.’

One other follower wrote: ‘Nene please tell me Ms.Rona not stopping the reunion from filming.’

Someone else said: ‘I’m glad your comedy tour hasn’t been affected!! Next weekend will be lit🔥🔥🔥 #Vegas,’ but most likely the tour will not happen, we’ll just have to wait and see.

NeNe also sent her best wishes to her fans and she sent an encouragement message to them.



