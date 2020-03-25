NeNe Leakes Talks Money Vs. Health – See The Message To Her Fans

NeNe Leakes shared a message on her social media account in which she’s addressing how much she loves making money, but she also made sure to highlight the fact that there are more important things in the world, and the most important is obviously health.

Check out the useful message that NeNe shared with her fans and followers on her social media account.

‘If you anything like me, getting to the money is what you do and love to do. My home is actually like a hotel to me because I’m so in & out. Laying here in my bed, I have thought of how much money I’m missing out on,’ Nene began her post.

She continued and said: ‘Then I thought🤔 my health is my wealth! Money can’t buy that! There’s this thing out called Coronavirus that’s changing lives and not in such a good way. It’s important that you stay at home where you’re safe. Continue to wash your hands, wipe counters, mop common traffic areas of your home, and stay hydrated with water. WE IN THIS TOGETHER! #germs #stayhome #virus #wegotthis #covid19 #iwannagooutsideandplay.’

Someone said: ‘Correct sis you’re looking gorgeous and relaxed,’ and another follower said: ‘You are soooooo correct!! Health is wealth. We need to be reminded of this!’

One other follower posted: ‘So true! I had to sit down with my doctor today because I have severe precancerous cells in my cervix and need surgery. I thought losing 90% of my clothes this weekend when my house flooded with sewer water. Now I wish that was my only worry.’

Someone else also said that money is not the most important thing in the world these days: ‘Money comes and goes but time is a brutally finite resource #SpendItWell.’

One other commenter said: ‘People praise athletes, stars, musicians, money and materialistic things non of that matters now cause it’s time to praise go.’

A follower has another theory and said: ‘I’m using this time to focus on God almighty because he is the one that controls all things. He’s the one that gives me health to work and provide for my family. The world has been shut down because God wants everyone’s attention. People have turned away from what’s important and that is doing what God has called each and every one of us to be and that’s a servant unto him.’

