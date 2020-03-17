NeNe Leakes Reveals To Her Fans What Got Her In Trouble On RHOA’s Most Recent Episode – Marlo Hampton Is Involved!

NeNe Leakes told her fans that Marlo Hampton managed to get her in trouble during the most recent RHOA episode. Check out NeNe’s post below.

More than that, The Shade Room shared a clip in which fans could clearly see that NeNe and Kenya Moore reached that point in which NeNe seemed that she was really close to putting her paws on Kenya.

‘See this what got me in trouble on RHOA last nite! @marlohampton and her GIANT bottle of Grey Goose she found in the airport #amess #vodka ps: @greygoose Can y’all send us this tall bottle please for the advertising we gave y’all last nite on Bravo? I’m waiting,’ NeNe captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed: ‘Blame it on da goose, gotcha feeling loose,’ and another follower said: ‘@marlohampton so you set @neneleakes up girl‼️ that Grey Goose will get you every time.’

One other follower posted: ‘You say trouble..all we saw were facts being addressed 🤷🏽‍♂️ you did what needed to be done Queen.’

A fan wrote: ‘She needed that read last night tho lol I’m glad Nay Nay came out last night 😂 and glad u had some real ones right there to make sure u didn’t hit her.’

Someone else said: ‘A drunk mind spoke a sober heart. 😂 I’m glad you keep her in check!!’ and another follower posted this: ‘I was here for it …. I know it’s bad but she had it coming for a long time.’

Another follower wrote: ‘Still love the fact u always put sis m her place rather on vodka or not😂’ and a fan posted: ‘NeNe, you are entertaining on the show! I’m a couple of years older than you, it’s embarrassing when you’re vulgar!’

One follower wrote this: ‘Word‼️ I was ready to pop me a bottle of some Goose last night.’

Did you watch the most recent RHOA episode this past Sunday?



