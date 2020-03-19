NeNe Leakes Reveals A Problem That She Has With Her Eyes – See Her Message Below

NeNe Leakes is telling her fans that she has a problem with her eyes and she’s showing off some really cool glasses. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘SWIPE: A couple of weeks ago, I was having brunch with @bravoandy, and he noticed I picked up my menu to read it. Well, lately, I’ve had some blurred vision and now thinking about Lasik! In the meantime, Andy referred me to these great reading glasses called @peepers All colors, styles, strengths, and very lightweight. They sent me 125, but I think I might just need a little less tho. Thanks, @peepers & @bravoandy for my glasses 🤓’ NeNe captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Hey, hun Lasik is great….. however know this as I had the surgery when I was 43 and now 47…. my doctor prewarned me that while I was a great candidate at the time, Lasik cannot treat or prevent aging to the eyes. And this is true. My vision was perfect… and then a little over a year ago I noticed it was slightly off and went back for an enhancement.’

The same commenter continued: ‘Hmmmm that helped just a tiny bit but no perfect vision. After a few exams, he determined my vision was indeed changing due to aging and he recommends readers. However, this is still better than the vision I had prior to surgery. Which were contacts 24/7!’

Someone else said: ‘A news anchor in Detroit killed herself after getting LASIK from the unbearable pain from complications following the surgery. Google it.’

One other commenter posted: ‘They are Awesome. I just got some peepers a couple of months ago👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽. They look great on you @neneleakes.’

A fan told NeNe that ‘I’ve been wearing peepers for several years now. I love them. Great selection to choose from.’

Other than this, NeNe revealed to her fans that she and Gregg Leakes are working from home these days.



