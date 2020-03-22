nene-leakes-praises-tamar-braxton’s-new-music-and-fans-love-their-friendship

NeNe Leakes praised Tamar Braxton’s new music, which was recently released. Fans cannot have enough of these two’s friendship, and they made sure to send their love to the ladies in the comments.

In other news, NeNe is really sad these days amidst the global crisis in which the world is. She even had to shirt down her Swagg Boutifuqe, and this was really terrible hit for her.

Fans have been offering her comfort, and they made sure to send her their best wishes and said that all this would pass one day, and life will go back to normal.

Check out what NeNe had to say.

‘Crazy Kind Of Love Shout out to my sista @tamarbraxton for dropping this beautiful song. ‘CRAZY KIND OF LOVE ‘, first single off the soundtrack @truetothegamemovie 2. I got this one on repeat. I want everyone to stay safe.. 🙏🏾’ NeNe captioned a video that she shared on her IG.

More fans believe that Tamar’s voice sounds like Whitney Houston.

Someone said: ‘All I’m hearing is Whitney Houston’s singing Saving All My Love For You!!’ and one follower posted this: ‘Sounds great !! It reminds me of saving all my love for you.’

A fan said: ‘Can’t nobody say you ain’t a great friend. No ifs and or buts!!!’ and someone else posted this: ‘Love Tamar!!!! Loving this Whitney sample. Giving me Sparkle vibes.’

One follower believes that the new tune ‘Sounds like “Saving All My Love For You”… straight up rip off,’ and another one posted: ‘Sounds so much like Whitney Houston song! Just saying!!’

One follower posted this: ‘Yesss thanks for the support nene!! We love our @TamarBraxton!!’ and another commenter said: ‘Yessss….!!!😍😍😍 @neneleakes you are such a positive supportive friend!!! Love you to pieces.’

A lot of people are excited about Tamar’s new music these days.



