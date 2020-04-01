NeNe Leakes Made Fans Happy When She Appeared On WWHL With Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna And Jerry O’Connell

nene-leakes-made-fans-happy-when-she-appeared-on-wwhl-with-andy-cohen,-lisa-rinna-and-jerry-o’connell



Ron Collins


Apr 1, 2020 11: 47 AM PDT

NeNe Leakes made a lot of her fans and followers happy with some recent posts on her social media account. Andy Cohen had the WWHL show online and NeNe was also there along with Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell. Check out NeNe’s posts below.

A follower said: ‘We already knew that Ms.Nene was Andy’s favorite!!! 🍑’ and another follower posted this: ‘I never comment on these posts but I have to say I am so happy you guys did this tonight! It was so fun to watch!’

Someone else posted this: ‘Andy looks healthy and amazing!!! Glad he’s feeling better,’ and a commenter said: ‘My mom and I were laughing the whole time!!! I said knew she gonna say no to every question!! Nene has NO REGRETS!!!’

One of NeNe’s fans praised the RHOA star and said: ‘You did an awesome job on your make up Nene!! It was great seeing you all on the show!!’ and a commenter said: ‘It was fabulous. Seriously, comforting to see everyone there and Andy back.’

Another follower said: ‘Where are the paintings and pictures on ur wall?? Is this your rental property?’ and someone else posted this: ‘Yes!!!! Press on nails and at home makeup, love it!!!’

A commenter told NeNe: ‘You had me laughing with all the answers being No #NoRegrets,’ and someone else posted this sweet message: ‘NO REGRETS! Only the BEST on tonight’s show!!!! His faves!!!!’

Other than this, NeNe told her fans that she’s done eating while at home, social distancing, and she wants to start working out.

You should definitely check out the funny post that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

Fans praised her, and lots of people appreciated the fact that she keeps advising fans and followers to remain at home these days and take the coronavirus pandemic issue as seriously as possible.


