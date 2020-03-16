NeNe Leakes Is Ready To Put The Paws On Kenya Moore In This RHOA Clip – Watch It Here

Yesterday, a brand new episode of RHOA aired, and a lot of teaser clips were circulating online before it. The Shade Room shared a clip in which fans could clearly see that NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore reached that point in which NeNe seemed that she was really close to putting her paws on Kenya.

Check out the clip below to see what went on between the RHOA ladies and make sure to watch the complete episode.

Someone said: ‘Nene needs to grow the hell up,’ and another follower criticized the ladies’ behavior: ‘Isn’t this behavior horrible I stopped watching this when they were teenagers 😀I can’t believe this is still on tv.’

Someone exclaimed that Porsha Williams is amazing, and another follower said: ‘she is! Her vibe is great, and even without makeup, she’s so pretty, and her body is banging!’

Another follower said that makeup does wonders, and a follower posted: ‘I’m sure even without makeup she’s gorgeous just like you and me. I know I wear five things and I still look bomb without it. I’m sure you do too.’

Someone else said: ‘Kenya scared asf.’

One follower posted this: ‘Nah, she wasn’t scared she was just ready to press charges!’

A fan asked: ‘what are the signs that show she was scared in that scene? I didn’t see, maybe you can point it to me. I didn’t even see her flinch one bit.’

One of Kenya’s diehard fans said: ‘hell no girl the Queen ain’t Scared of NOBODY.’

Speaking of Kenya, the other day, she shared a few gorgeous RHOA looks that had her fans in awe. She was asking them to choose their favorite, and they gushed over all of them.

In other news, Kenya made headlines these days once again after she shared a new clip featuring Brooklyn Daly.



