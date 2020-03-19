NeNe Leakes Hints At The Fact That She’s The Main Attraction Of RHOA

NeNe Leakes just hinted at the fact that she is the main attraction of the RHOA series, and if she were not a part of the show, people would not watch it. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

‘They have to use me because no one would care otherwise! Quarantining 🤪’ NeNe captioned her post, which had her followers and fans talking in the comments.

Someone said: ‘Those girls can’t hold the season😂 We been bored all season12 until you came back,’ and another follower posted this: ‘They need each other keep it real. However, the show was boring until nene hit the scene and that is all the way real…’

A fan wrote: ‘Trying to become the next hot 🥵 topic 😩 no sis go find your own storyline 🤷🏾‍♀️’ and one follower said: ‘Absolutely!!!!! There’s only one queen which is you hunny.’

One other follower said: ‘If that’s the case you have her what she wants and then some,’ and someone gushed over NeNe: ‘Yes tell them NeNe. Keep putting people in their place.’

A fan wrote this: ‘Tell me why Claudia just tried my life cause she wasn’t cast on #RHOD? You were right about her she’s a mess id be that mad too if my cl*t wasn’t on my body,’ and someone else said: ‘Not really. Yall be looking silly acting like the way we want our daughters NOT to act!!!! Sm.’

One other follower said: ‘Love you but God forbid someone calls you out on your bs. Smh…’ and another commenter posted this: ‘You are the bench girl the old g you make that show, Ken needs to know that you are not the one.’

Other than this, NeNe is friends again with Porsha Williams and fans could not be happier for this.



