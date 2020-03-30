nene-leakes-has-the-most-serious-message-for-her-fans-who-are-taking-the-covid-19-pandemic-as-a-joke

NeNe Leakes is really upset that there are still people out there who are taking the coronavirus pandemic as a joke. People are dying and everyone should take this global crisis as seriously as possible because it’s far from being a joke.

‘I’m really getting pissed off that so many people are not taking this seriously because it hasn’t directly affected them or someone they know. People are hurting and losing love ones. A lot of young people are just not taking it seriously because you wanna hangout! YOUR LIFE should mean more than F’n hanging out! You see the date keep getting pushed further & further because of the non-believers! We at April 30th now. THIS IS REAL!’ NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘People still think it’s a game at the Parks, Outside, going about things normal. THIS IS FOR REAL!!!!’

A commenter wrote: ‘This is really sad. And to make it worse, these people are dying alone 😢 because no one can come visit or be by their side. It’s becoming a bit traumatic.’

Someone else posted: ‘Hey Nene. I couldn’t agree more. I’m a doctor in Nova Scotia and I see examples of people not taking this serious all the time. It is sooo important for people to stay home! Thanks for all ur doing to spread the word! Dr. Tim in Canada xo.’

A commenter said: ‘Sadly, some will never take it seriously.. I bet if they started issuing tickets for being out after a certain time they’d stay home.’

One of NeNe’s followers said: ‘I lost my grandfather to this and he’s in New York, my family and I are really having a hard time being that we are in South Carolina and can’t be there for his funeral next Saturday. So, yes I understand how serious this is.’

Lots of NeNe’s fans agree with her message.



