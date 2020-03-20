NeNe Leakes Has A Painful Message For Her Fans – See The Video

NeNe Leakes just announced her fans that she would be closing her Swagg Boutique amidst the dramatic situation that we’re all in. Here’s her painful message and video:

‘This is really a sad time for the economy as well as other things. I’ve shut down my 3rd location all within the last few days. My employees depend on me for their money. If you have any info to share about small business owners or any helpful info for my employees, please email me [email protected] #coronavirus🙏🏾’

Tamar Braxton hopped in the comments and shared a few heartbroken emojis.

Someone had a piece of advice for NeNe: ‘Have your employees file for unemployment. It may be small money coming in, but it’s better than nothing.’

A commenter said: ‘We were laid off temporarily with no pay, so our employer is filing for temporary unemployment benefits on our behalf. it’s hard, but every little bit helps.’

Another follower said: ‘Apply to the SBA for payroll assistance. They are helping small businesses pay their employees right now. If not, they can apply for unemployment.’

Someone else posted: ‘Don’t worry sis, eventually, you’ll be able to open again ❤️,’ and a follower wrote this: ‘You could give your workers a list of an inventory of what was last needed in your store things they can do by e-mail that way they can work from home and still collect a partial check!❤️’

A commenter said: ‘That is really sad small business owners are getting slammed, and so far they’re only talking about the bailing out the big airline companies that have a bunch of money, and that will rebound quicker than small businesses.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Girl first you asking for Youtube advice now you asking for this what the hell…😂’

One other follower said: ‘Yes it is I am a small business, and it really is hurtful to watch and go through this. I am just staying prayed up, trusting, and believing that God is in total control, and he is bigger than all this.’

Other than this, NeNe just told her fans that she’s the main attraction of RHOA, and without her, people would not watch the show.



