nene-leakes-has-a-message-for-her-fans:-‘god-help-us-all!’

NeNe Leakes is also at home these days, and she made sure to tell her fans that we’re living some tough times and the crisis should be taken as seriously as possible. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

‘At home quarantining! I hope everyone is following the rules and staying inside being safe #corona #thisisserious #godhelpusall🙏’ NeNe captioned her post.

Tanya Sam also hopped in the comments and said: ‘Please, please stay at home folks!!!! No more long walks on the beach or game night with friends.’

Someone said: ‘Lol, girl say that again. Corona, this is serious, God help us,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘I just started using Instagram, and I must say Nene you are a Beautiful Woman!’

A commenter said: ‘You look great, Nene, hope you’re keeping safe and doing well,’ I wish I could, but I would get fired. So I’ll have to keep going to my call center job of 600+ agents 😭’

A follower posted this: ‘What’s up, Gorgeous! I really enjoy seeing you last night on RHOA I Love Nene Leakes.’

Someone posted this: ‘If she had plastic surgery done to her, she’s looking beautiful. She has A good doctor.’

A follower posted this: ‘Looking beautiful and stop being depressed we are Sagittarius ♐️ women strong smart and outgoing use that outgoing personality and come up with small projects or something much luv NeNe 🤍and add a black towel with all those whites lmao @neneleakes.’

Someone praised NeNe and said: ‘Love you Nene and watching u Girl I sit up in my room with my feet up in my hands on my face like a kid when Atlanta housewives come on.’

NeNe Leakes praised Tamar Braxton's new music, which was recently released.

