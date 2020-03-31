nene-leakes-flexes-for-the-camera-and-decides-to-work-out-at-home

NeNe Leakes told her fans that she’s done eating while at home, social distancing, and she wants to start working out. Check out the funny post that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

‘After eating my kitchen up the last two weeks, I decided I HAVE to workout #quarantineandchill #stayhome #ashy’ NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Nene that Flex is so Fake 😂 after this pic you laid back down & ate sum more,’ and one follower posted this: ‘Now NeNe.. keep this look .. it’s so beautiful on u.. all the time .. it makes u look fresh young it’s everything…’

A fan told the RHOA star: ‘You cute or whatever 💕 keep grinding, you look good and we are here for it,’ and someone else posted this: ‘I totally feel you on that. I now eat just to be eating. Hot girl summer may come a little late this year.’

A fan joked and said: ‘Nene are those crumbs on your chest and in your hair? Looks like oreos.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Instead of a hot girl summer it’s going to me a phat girl party if I don’t stop eating and. And for all the scholars on your page, I meant to spell it that way 🤣’

One other commenter said: ‘@neneleakes I almost thought you were @cynthiabailey10 for a sec boo yall favor a lot,’ and someone else posted this: ‘You look good gal even though we just posing for a pic not actually working out.’

Other than this, NeNe was upset that there are still people out there who are taking the coronavirus pandemic as a joke. People are dying and everyone should take this global crisis as seriously as possible because it’s far from being a joke.

NeNe had a few words for such people recently.



