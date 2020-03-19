nene-leakes-and-gregg-leakes-have-fun-on-tik-tok-with-their-son,-brentt-leakes

NeNe Leakes seems to have all the fun in the world while she’s at home during social distancing. She’s dancing with Gregg Leakes and their son, Brentt Leakes, and you can see the happy family below.

Check out the cute clip that NeNe shared on her social media account.

‘Ok, my son @kingbrentt got me on Tik Tok. #glambaby @greggleakes #brotherinlaw @be_stylasheyes #quarantine #familytime #inthehouse #lysoleverything 😭😭😭😭😭😭’ NeNe captioned her post.

People seemed to be really impressed by Gregg’s moves, and they made sure to tell him this in the comments section.

Gregg was the most praised person in the video, as you will see for yourselves.

A follower said: ‘SomeHoney. Gregg’s hop-skip into the frame took me out,’ and Shamea Morton hopped in the comments and said: ‘You can’t tell Greg he didn’t just kill it!😂’

One follower said: ‘Hahaha love it @neneleakes! Greg did the Lil Harlem Shuffle 🤗❤️’ and another commenter posted this: ‘Awwwww the baby is too cute and has gotten so big!!’

Someone else said: ‘We weren’t ready for what Greg was bringing!’ and one follower posted this: ‘Brentt also shared the same video on his social media account and had his fans in awe.’

One follower said: ‘@kingbrentt you act like ya dead goofy and sh*t 🤣🤣’

In other news, NeNe told her fans not too long ago that she and Gregg are working from home these days, and she advised fans who can do this to follow their example.

A lot of people are into social distancing these days, and it seems that the Leakes are some of them.

More and more celebrities are posting videos from their cribs and are trying to show as much support as possible for their fans during these hard and extremely stressful times.

Stay tuned for more news and remain safe!



