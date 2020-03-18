nene-leakes-and-gregg-leakes-are-working-from-home

NeNe Leakes announced to her fans that she is working from home together with Gregg Leakes these days. A lot of people are into social distancing these days, and it seems that the Leakes are some of them.

Check out the post that NeNe shared below.

‘SWIPE: Both Gregg and I working from home today is a mess. He keeps asking me stuff, and I’m like 🙄 chileee when we are gonna be able to go back outside 😩 (yes I have an i-phone as well girl. Samsung takes the best pics tho)’ NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘@neneleakes I’m so scared to go to! They always have those masks on tho, so…’ and another follower posted this: ‘I’m with you NeNe!!!!! My honey said how many nails we down to? We laughed so hard at 3💀’

A follower posted this: ‘You look super pretty with this hairdo 🙌🏽🙌🏽 and you look like a young girl,’ and another fan wrote: ‘Idc what phone you have i love you and you still look amazing.’

Someone else said: ‘Love you Queen. 👸🏾 What show without you! Not one anyone will be watching. periodt!’ and another follower posted: ‘c’mon boost mobile pre-paid! we love a budgeting queen. highs & lows hunny!!! Fendi and an android. wheeew!’

One of NeNe’s fans said: ‘I’m Saying It’s Only Been A Day And I’m Ready To Go Back To School ASAP ‼️😂’ and someone else posted this: ‘You two look amazing love you @neneleakes, and I said what I said.’

Someone else believes that ‘All married couples right now! Lol! I kicked my husband out because he was doing too much lol!’ and another follower shared: ‘@neneleakes girl you have a rolls Royce who cares about an iPhone.. we know you got a lil coin.’

Other than this, just the otheer day, NeNe told her fans that Marlo Hampton managed to get her in trouble during the most recent RHOA episode.



