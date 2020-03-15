Nene Leakes Alleged Affair Exposed: RHOA Star Involved With Maryland Government Worker Named Rodney

Nene and Gregg Leakes have been on the rocks ever since he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. There have been rumors surrounding the couple having an open marriage and a new report seems to confirm it.

After Nene was open and honest on a podcast about the incident involving Gregg inappropriately texting a former employee of hers, Page Six released an expose on the events surrounding it.

Gregg claimed that he was only texting the manager for emotional support since Nene wasn’t around; however, a message that the publication saw included Gregg complimenting the beauty.

Meanwhile, details about Nene having her own affair were alleged by the news outlet.

The Glee alum is rumored to be seeing a government worker from Maryland named Rodney.

They spoke to multiple sources who had things to say about the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s new beau.

‘She spends a lot of time in Maryland not only because of this boutique, but also because of her side guy. She flaunts her relationship with him around openly like they’re together.’

The insider claimed that the man takes her out for dinner and a night of dancing. The two have allegedly been seeing each other for a year now.

Nene has been transparent about the possibility of an open marriage with her current husband.

She explained on the Lip Service podcast: ‘If Gregg wanted to go be with somebody right now, I would say go right on. Why am I going to try and keep him from doing something that he wants to do? Then I have to make a choice myself — if I want to stay with him or not — and I probably would stay with him. I do what I want anyway … I’m in New York, he’s in Georgia, so whatever he’s doing, I don’t need to know about it.’

Nene did say that Gregg was angry when she confronted him about the interaction between him and Juanita Marshall.



Post Views:

0





