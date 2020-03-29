NeNe Leakes Addresses Fans In Her Favorite White T-Shirt, Flaunting A Massive Cleavage – See The Video

NeNe Leakes is advertising some wigs for her lady fans who are at home. Social distancing doesn’t mean ladies cannot dress up and pamper themselves, and NeNe has some wig suggestions these days.

NeNe was recently in the spotlight when she hopped on her social media account to tell her fans all about the plans for the night. Fans laughed after Gregg Leakes responded to his wife.

Check out the video that she shared on her social media account in which she’s also flaunting her massive cleavage.

‘Color Mane Wigs @colormanewigs #epidemic #pandermic #stayhome. For the woman who wants QUALITY ready to wear wigs! www.colormanewigs.com,’ NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘It’s a PANdemic because it affects the entire world, not just the U.S., so it is not an epidemic,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘I love their wigs..unfortunately, this isn’t the time for me to buy a wig but once things settle I can’t wait to be able to afford one.’

A follower said: ‘Pandemic, but I’m not trying to correct you, Mrs. Leakes,’ and someone else posted this: ‘will check out the site nothing like a little online shopping while social distancing.. so thanks.’

Someone else said: ‘Nene are you in Atlanta or New York just wondering praying for you guys praying for the whole world,’ and a follower posted this: ‘Hey Nene just wondering would you ever give one of your wigs away to one of your fans just wondering love you girl stay safe.’

One other commenter said: ‘Can we get a demo? I haven’t worn a wig since I was in hair school in the 90’s. My hair is natural and when I go on vacation i don’t want braids anymore. Do they go on like the ones you just get from a beauty supply store. Put it on, shift it, and clip?!’

One fan asked NeNe: ‘@neneleakes can your wigs fit over locks? I have locks but sometimes I would prefer a different look.’

Lots of fans priased NeNe’s look and had all kinds of questions about the wigs.



