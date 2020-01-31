nemanja-matic-delivers-brutally-honest-assessment-of-manchester-united-targets

Nemanja Matic has delivered a brutally honest assessment of Manchester United’s status – and told them to expect more difficult times if they stick to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s youth drive.

The Serbia international insists supporters deserve more than they’ve seen during a turbulent season – but insists no blame can be placed on the emerging talent, who have been thrown into the limelight at Old Trafford.

And he warns there will be more of the same.

Matic said: “The problem is that in these kinds of clubs you do not have time. They want results and this is the problem.

“We will see what is the plan of the club. If they will continue like this to give chances to youngsters, then you have to expect you will have some ups and downs, which is normal.

“You can’t blame them. They are giving their best and it is normal – but I think United deserve more and the club wants to win. Supporters are used to trophies so we will see.”

Solskjaer has shown the door to a host of experienced players in little over a year in charge, with Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez among the big-name departures.

That has paved the way for Scott McTominay, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood to establish themselves in the first team.

Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win against Manchester City was a sign of their potential – but it wasn’t enough to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit.

It was also an example of their inconsistency this season, which has left them in a battle to secure a top four finish.

Matic, who is out of contract in the summer, but has the option of a one-year extension, added: “We had some ups and downs. Of course it is normal for these players who are still young, still improving.

(PA)



“But we cannot be happy because we are United – we always want to win. But we have to be honest – with these players that we have at the moment, I think 10 of them are under 20. It is normal.

“I hope we will improve. We will continue to work like we did this night and to improve to get points to win games and hopefully to see if we can reach that fourth position.

“I try to keep focused on my game to do what I need to do. That is why I said, there is not the time on the pitch to see what the young guy is doing because for sure he will give his best – but his best in this moment if that is enough for these kinds of clubs, we will see at the end of the season.

“To be honest, the reality now, with this team, is hard to win the league. We’re very far from that.

“We are there in the Europa League. We will give our best.”

Solskjaer has opened the door to a potential new deal for Matic – who scored United’s winner at the Etihad. But the 31-year-old says there have been no discussions.

“I’m at Carrington every day, open to talk if they think I can help,” he said. “If not, life will go on. For sure, there is always a solution.

“It’s a pleasure to represent this club for me. I came here to win and if they want me to stay then of course I’ll give my best to win trophies.

“I can’t tell who is asking for me, but for sure when you play at Manchester United, many clubs are looking to sign you.

“That’s not only me, it’s for every player – especially when you’re out of contract. My first option is Manchester United, but if they decide something else then there are always solutions.”