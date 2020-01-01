nemanja-matic-admits-he-could-leave-manchester-united-in-january-transfer-window

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic admits he could leave this club this month as he nears the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

The Serbian has found himself out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term and is fourth choice in midfield behind Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred.

Matic joined the club in a £40m deal from Chelsea in 2017 but he has just six months to run on his deal at the Theatre of Dreams.

United have the option of extending that by a further 12 months but Solskjaer clearly doesn’t see Matic as part of his long-term plans.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have both shown interest in the former Benfica man and Matic admits he’s unsure if he’ll stay at United.

‘I don’t know what to say. I have a contract for another six months, we’ll see in January what’s going to happen.

‘Will I extend the contract or try to find something else?’

‘United have some option to extend my contract, but we will see if the plans of the club match my plans. I couldn’t say anything more because I don’t really know either.’

Solskjaer wants to sign at least two midfielders but the club are pessimistic about their chances of making additions this month.

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff remains a long-term target, while United have been heavily linked with Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes.

Solskjaer will be given significant funds to spend after failing to land a replacement for Romelu Lukaku following his £74m move to Inter Milan last summer.

MORE: High possibility Manchester United won’t sign single player in January transfer window





