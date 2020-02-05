Neman: For 300 bucks I want caviar, not dandelions

It was not the most expensive restaurant meal of my life. But it was sure up there in the top five. Probably the top four.And for that kind of money, I don’t just want to feel good about the meal, I want to feel good about myself and also all of humanity.It was a special occasion, a birthday, and we went to celebrate in Chicago (Travel tip: You can get really good deals on hotels in Chicago if you go in January. The downside is that you are in Chicago in January). For a celebratory dinner, we went to a relatively new, relatively hip restaurant located essentially on the Magnificent Mile, which basically doubles the cost of anything purchased or eaten there.To be fair to the restaurant (which I am not naming because I fully intend to be not fair to it in a minute), my wife enjoyed her meal. She enjoyed it even though her salad included dandelion leaves. It cost 13 bucks, and it had dandelion leaves in it. If they ever run out of them, I know a yard where they can dig up a lot more for free.The other parts of her salad were mache, which at least is more rare than dandelions, and kale, which I always thought of as a cruel joke foisted on the rest of us by the healthier-than-thou crowd. But she enjoyed it.Her main course was about a half-dozen seared scallops topped with slivers of ham and served on a small dollop of bechamel. It was, as she said, absolute perfection; however, I silently balked at the thought of paying better than six dollars per scallop — and they weren’t large.I’ll admit, the problems I had with my own meal were partly due to expectations. For instance, I expected the salmon beignet appetizer to be a beignet with flakes of salmon flavor in it, and it turned out to be salmon mixed with bits of beignet.Beignets are light and fluffy, delicate spheres of fried dough; they are like a lighter version of a doughnut hole, but savory. What I got was a ball of fried salmon with some strong hints of dough.Most people would probably prefer that; after all, the salmon is what you’re paying for. But I wanted something that tasted like a beignet, and I ended up with something that tasted like salmon patties, and I hate salmon patties. They are one of my very few strong food dislikes, left over from a childhood where the salmon came out of a can and tasted almost entirely unlike salmon.My soup course was five-onion soup, a clear broth made from Spanish (yellow) onions, shallots, cipolline, red onions and scallions. It was exemplary, especially whenever I encountered one of the small sourdough croutons and a little bit of cheese.So far, so good — or at least so not bad. But then I got my entree, smoked walnut Rohan duck. The presentation was certainly elegant: It came under a glass dome that was miraculously filled with smoke. The waiter lifted the dome and an aromatic cloud of smoke slowly dissipated over the plate.On the plate were two slices of duck breast in a rich sauce, sitting atop a dollop of celeriac mousseline that did not taste like celeriac, and a duck croquette. The two slices of duck breast were absolutely spectacular, but there were only two slices.The croquette (a ball of meat or vegetables that is rolled in breadcrumbs and fried) consisted of leg meat that had been cooked confit (slowly in duck fat) and chopped. It did not taste of nothing, exactly. Rather, it tasted of nothing that had been rolled in breadcrumbs and fried.Dessert — an assortment of sweets and candies and small cookies — was perfectly lovely.The issue that I have is that I dropped three bills on this meal (three bills and change, but who’s counting?). Admittedly, a hundred bucks of that went to booze; we had six drinks (we were walking). Still, for that kind of money I could have bought four entire bottles of pretty good bourbon or nearly three full bottles of the Woodinville bourbon I was actually drinking.On our way back from Chicago, we stopped at a Logan’s Roadhouse, a chain restaurant I had heard good things about. I had an excellent hamburger and my wife thoroughly enjoyed her skewers of shrimp on rice. With two iced teas, tax and a generous tip (the service was excellent), the bill came to considerably less than $50.The bucket of peanuts was free. I thought of it as an amuse-bouche.

