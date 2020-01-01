nelson-mccausland:-why-northern-ireland-needs-a-comprehensive-cultural-audit-to-see-what-each-tradition-spends

It’s such a sensible idea it’s a wonder we haven’t had one already. It’s high time for transparency.

Inter-party talks are due to resume today and we are told that devolution cannot be restored until there is political agreement.

We still do not know the extent of the various disagreements, but it seems that one of the issues is still the Sinn Fein demand for an Irish Language Act. Unionists say “no Irish Language Act” and Sinn Fein say “no devolution without an Irish Language Act”.

It is a sad reflection on our society that, after three years, this is as far as it has got. There is very little evidence of a genuine political debate, or even more importantly, a public debate on a vision for cultural traditions in the context of a shared and better future.

So, perhaps I can respectfully suggest some thoughts on how the issue might be better approached if we are to end the stalemate.

The Irish language is more than a language; it is an expression of an Irish cultural identity, even for many who are not fluent speakers

When Gerry Adams wrote The Politics Of Irish Freedom he was setting out a Sinn Fein manifesto and he included a chapter on “culture”. In it he wrote: “The Irish language is a badge of our identity and part of what we are.”