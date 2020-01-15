Nelson McCausland: Stormont deal an opportunity for unionists to champion their culture – they can’t squander it

The New Decade, New Approach document runs to 62 pages and the accompanying legislation runs to 51 pages. It took me several hours to read both documents through and then read them again in order to get an overall sense of what had been agreed.

That is why I was somewhat surprised by those who felt able to provide an opinion within 10 minutes of publication.

There are many aspects of the deal which will receive general approval, especially Part 1, with a series of priorities for an incoming Executive.

There is a strong focus on health reform and education, with a commitment to address educational underachievement and a section on investment for the future.

These are all important for Northern Ireland if we are to build a strong and stable society.

The section on governance in Northern Ireland will also receive a general welcome.

After decades of direct rule, the operation of Stormont has been difficult; a situation made worse by the periodic crises that have occurred ever since the restoration of devolution 20 years ago.