neil-nitin-mukesh-slams-people-for-stepping-out-unnecessarily-amidst-lockdown

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19: 33 [IST]

Bollywood celebrities, from Akshay Kumar to Sanjay Dutt, have been pleading their fans to follow the lockdown to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Disturbed by the continuing trend of some people who are stepping out amidst the lockdown, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram handle to slam such behaviour. In a video message, Neil talks about the crucial need to follow the lockdown. "I know it isn't easy, but we've to do this or else things might go out of hand. Reading reports of people misunderstanding the gravity of the situation and stepping out of their houses in large number is so disturbing. I also saw videos of some young boys stepping out, it is like they're treating this to be some holiday," he says. He also lauds the work being done by central and state governments across the country to prevent the spread of the virus. "Given our population they are doing a commendable job at every level," he says. Neil further adds about the crisis on the economic front, citing his own example. He says, "Two of my films got stuck, I don't know their future. Yes, one can say I'm financially stable, but I also need to continue working. While 2020 might take an exit from the financial calendar, if we're alive we can get things back on track again." Talking about how they are taking social distancing very seriously even home, he says that his family members are staying separate, which he says is painful. To be constructive during this time, Neil is writing a film, a web show, is painting, and is using a virtual keyboard to compose tunes.