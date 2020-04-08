neil-nitin-mukesh-slams-people-for-stepping-out-unnecessarily-amidst-lockdown

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 21: 21 [IST]

Bollywood celebrities, from Akshay Kumar to Sanjay Dutt, have already been pleading their fans to check out the lockdown to avoid the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Disturbed by the continuing trend of some social individuals who are stepping out amidst the lockdown, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram handle to slam such behaviour. In a video message, Neil discusses the crucial have to follow the lockdown. "I understand it is not easy, but we've to get this done if not things might walk out hand. Reading reports of individuals misunderstanding the gravity of the problem and stepping out of these houses in lot is indeed disturbing. I saw videos of some young boys stepping out also, it really is like they're treating this to be some holiday," he says. He also lauds the task being done by central and state governments in the united states to avoid the spread of the herpes virus. "Given our population they're performing a commendable job at every level," he says. Neil further adds concerning the crisis on the economic front, citing their own example. He says, "Two of my films got stuck, I have no idea their future. Yes, you can say I'm financially stable, but I have to continue working also. While 2020 usually takes an exit from the financial calendar, if we're alive we are able to get things back on the right track again." Discussing how they're taking social distancing very seriously even home, he says that his family are staying separate, which he says is painful. To be constructive during this time period, Neil is writing a film, a web show, is painting, and is utilizing a virtual keyboard to compose tunes.