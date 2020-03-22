neil-diamond-turned-‘sweet-caroline’-into-a-coronavirus-psa-to-encourage-good-hygiene

Refusing to allow the quarantine to stop the desire to perform live for fans and stay connected with them, a number of musicians have held livestreamed concerts to broadcast to fans through Instagram live and other outlets. John Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin and both held their at-home concerts as a part of the World Health Organization’ #TogetherAtHome series. Guapdad 4000’s Rona Raps series finds him rapping alongside his peers from the comfort of their individual homes.

Swae Lee also held a live “concert” from his studio where he performed a number of tracks from his catalog. Joining in on the trend, Neil Diamond posted a short video of him singing one of his most beloved songs on Twitter, but this time it came with a bit of a twist.

Accompanied by his dog and his guitar, Neil Diamond delivered an acoustic rendition of his classic song, “Sweet Caroline,” but before beginning, he shared some comforting words with viewers. “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya and I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better.”

Beginning his at-home performance of the song, viewers may have noticed a couple of changes to the song’s lyrics. Looking to bring some added awareness to both the safety of ourselves and others, Diamond sings, “Hands, washing hands/Reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you,” replacing the song’s original lyrics that read, “Hands, touching hands/Reaching out, touching me, touching you.”