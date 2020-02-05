Neil Critchley reveals James Milner role in Liverpool youngsters' FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town

Liverpool stand-in boss Neil Critchley has revealed how James Milner helped inspire his young team to FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

In the absence of Jurgen Klopp and his first-team squad, the youngest starting XI in the club’s history was tasked with overcoming League One opposition in a fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Few pundits gave the inexperienced hosts a chance prior to kick-off, but they sealed a shock 1-0 win thanks to a second-half own goal from Ro-Shaun Williams.

According to Critchley, that remarkable result came about in some small part thanks to Milner, who helped out in the build-up as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Yorkshireman was spotted in the Anfield crowd prior to kick-off, and didn’t just limit his role to cheering from the stands.

Key advice: James Milner did not limit himself to a watching brief at Anfield on Tuesday night (AFP via Getty Images)

Critchley explained: “He trained with us yesterday, asked if he could come along and the answer was, ‘Yes certainly of course you can!’

“He asked if he could come in the dressing room, and we said, ‘What do you think? Of course’.

“To have someone like him – with what he has achieved and what he stands for – to have him give words of advice was special for the players.

“He was animated. He was vocal, I could hear him. I can’t thank him enough.”

Critchley went on to detail how Klopp also looked to motivate his young charges from afar with messages before, during and after the game.

He added: “The boss was in touch this afternoon with some words of advice and encouragement.

“We had a message from the staff that he is delighted with the performance and is buzzing. We have given him a game against Chelsea to look forward to.

“He just gives you total clarity, belief, play the Liverpool way, go for it. And that is what the first team do.

“This is us, this is how we play, this is what we stand for and you had better be ready for it.”