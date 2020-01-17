neighorhood-crippled-with-fear-after-violent-squirrel-attacks-two-women

A Houston neighborhood has been left crippled with fear after a violent local squirrel attacked two local women.

The critter first savaged Sharlene French-Amezquita after she tried to stop it chewing her front door in the Texas city’s Bridgeland Shores neighborhood.

It bit her arm when she went to shoo it away – then sunk its teeth into her legs when she shook it off, leaving her requiring stitches.

Amezquita has been left badly shaken by the bizarre attack, and told KPRC: ‘We don’t usually go outside in the daytime.

‘Because he comes out in the daytime.’

Katie Herrera also fell victim to the aggressive squirrel, and said: ‘It’s scary. I’m just very grateful that it attacked me and not my children.’

The animal has been on the prowl for the past few weeks, with local families left on edge over fears where it may strike next.

It has even been snapped squaring up to a resident’s pet dog from the other side of a glass door.

Sharlene’s husband Daniel Amezquita said: ‘We love animals here in the neighborhood, and my family loves animals, and we help animal shelters.

‘But it’s kind of scary to see a squirrel that really jumps on you and attacks you that bad.’

Locals have contacted both animal control and Texas Parks & Wildlife for advice on how to deal with the violent animal.

But officials have said that the squirrel cannot be moved away until it is trapped.