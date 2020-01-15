neighbours-will-reference-australian-bushfires-in-a-special-scene-during-today’s-episode

Neighbours will make reference to the Australian bushfires during today’s episode.

A new scene has been filmed specifically for — and inserted into — today’s episode ahead of broadcast which will reference the Australian bushfires.

The scene in question will see mainstays Sheila Canning (Collette Mann), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) all discussing the bushfire crisis.

On the insertion of the extra scene, a Neighbours source said: ‘An additional scene was added into today’s episode of Neighbours, which sees Sheila, Aaron and David discuss the bushfire crisis.’

‘This is the first time that ‘Neighbours’ has reflected a real life emergency, and the decision to include the scene felt vital given the current bushfire emergency across Australia.’

The bushfires have caused chaos in several parts of Australia, from New South Wales, Victoria and parts of South Australia also.

In addition to the bushfires scene, today’s episode of the Australian soap will also see Shane Rebecci (Nicholas Coghlan) discover that Sheila has scheduled him on different shifts than Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), before accusing wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) of being behind it.

Neighbours airs this episode today at 1: 45pm and 5: 30pm on Channel 5.

MORE: Neighbours spoilers: Will Shane’s marriage implode after shock Roxy kiss?

MORE: Divorce fears, shock proposal and a confession: 6 big Neighbours spoilers