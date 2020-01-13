neighbours-spoilers:-will-shane’s-marriage-implode-after-shock-roxy-kiss?

Shane Rebecchi (Nick Coghlan) has been playing with fire over his friendship with Roxy (Zima Anderson) and now someone could be about to get burned in Neighbours.

Their friendship has been in danger of crossing a line for weeks, but they’re about to Pole Vault over that line when a moment between them turns electric.

Roxy discovers Sheila (Colette Mann) was the one keeping her apart from Shane and is relieved when they’re thrown back together by a coworker’s sickness. A warning from Sheila does nothing to stop these two, the sparks are flying and Roxy for one is thrilled to be getting close to Shane again.

But things are about to escalate faster Sheila jumps to conclusions.

The heat becomes too much and the two of them suddenly find themselves locking lips when Roxy fails to resist the urge to pounce on him. Surprisingly, she is mortified at herself and can’t get away from him fast enough, but the damage is done.

The next day, Shane comes to find Roxy and tells her he needs to come clean to Dipi (Sharon Johal). But a horrified Roxy begs him not to tell Dipi anything. She points out that he and his wife have only just managed to get back on track – this could destroy them. But is she just doing that for selfish reasons? Dipi is definitely not someone to mess with.

But he knows not telling her could destroy them too, if it ever came out. Shane is torn by his gut instinct. Does he threaten his marriage by keeping the secret, or blow it wide open by telling the truth?

Scenes air from Monday 20th January at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.