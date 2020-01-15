neighbours-spoilers:-kidnap-fears-as-elly’s-baby-goes-missing

It’s every mother’s worst nightmare as Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) faces the fear of having lost her baby in Neighbours.

After the drama of the way baby Aster entered the world, it would be hoped Elly would be allowed to enjoy motherhood in piece. But it’s Soapland and that would be way too easy.

Elly’s having a hard time of it adjusting to all the changes in her life, which have been a lot – not just adapting to single parent life, but also having to do so while in a new home away from her family and while battling her feelings for Finn.

She’s still trying to settle in to living with Aaron (Matthew Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda), but while they’re being super hospitable and kind, they also don’t realise they’re making her feel alienated. They take over and send Elly out for the day, leaving her feeling redundant with her own baby.

And worse, while out, she bumps into the blissfully happy Bea (Bonnie Anderson) and Finn (Rob Kelly), whose relationship has gone from strength to strength after Finn’s big question. Elly is left feeling lonely and unwanted.

She ends up talking things over with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and lamenting on the meaning of motherhood. She realises she is just desperate for time alone with her baby.

But when she arrives home, Aster is nowhere to be seen. Elly instantly becomes frantic. Unable to get hold of the boys she panics, sensing something terrible has happened. What has happened to her baby?

Scenes air from Monday 20th January at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.