neighbours-spoilers:-elly-and-bea-shock-as-finn-makes-surprise-proposal

Things are about to escalate very quickly in Neighbours for Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), and that’s going some given the whole giving birth at knife point saga.

As she comes to realise her feelings for Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) are getting out of hand, she decides she needs to leave the Kennedys’ and moves into number 32. It’s hard for the pair, but Susan is proud to see Elly making the right decision for once.

But it’s even harder to explain as the distance between Elly and Finn hasn’t gone unnoticed and David and Aaron have picked up on the fact they seem to be avoiding each other.

While the pair try to allay concerns, they’re also still battling their own emotions and when things become too tough, they decide they just can’t keep away from each other and begin meeting in secret.

They don’t bank on Susan though, who has a knack for sniffing out this kind of thing and she uncovers their secret meets in no time at all.

She’s disgusted with her niece, who admits she doesn’t just want Finn’s help with the baby, she like’s having a little makeshift family. But she knows it’s wrong and asks Aaron (Matthew Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) to help her suppress her feelings, while Finn decides to focus on Bea (Bonnie Anderson).

Catching absolutely everyone off guard, Finn makes a huge decision and pops the question to Bea. Is she really the one he wants to be with or is he masking his true feelings?

He’s even more shocked by her response – she gives him a firm no. She doesn’t need the big gesture from him to know he loves her, and weirdly, it makes them stronger.

But all this means is Elly and Finn are painting over the cracks, which will rear their ugly heads at the worst possible moment. Now it’s just a matter of time before Bea is brutally betrayed.

Scenes air from Monday 13th of January on Channel 5.