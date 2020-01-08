neighbours-spoilers:-dipi-and-shane-to-face-divorce-over-cheating-claims?

Dipi (Sharon Johal) and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) have had their moments over the years with their fair share of rocky patches, but they’re about to hit one so rough it could be enough to well and truly upset the apple cart.

Until now, they’ve always managed to fight through any challenge that’s come their way and make their relationship stronger, but one word could be the undoing of all of their years of hard work – Roxy.

Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Shane have been getting closer and closer of late and it’s been hurting Dipi. Shane has no idea how his wife feels and continues to allow his friendship to blossom, unaware how he’s putting his marriage under strain.

Dipi admits to Sheila (Colette Mann) she’s not comfortable with the pair’s friendship, who tells her she needs to do something to spice her relationship up in order to stop Shane from straying.

Dipi comes up with a plan, but as she does her efforts are sabotaged – after a fight with Harlow (Jemma Donovan) about her kidney secret, Roxy turns to the bottle to drown her sorrows. But when she goes a little too far, there’s only one person she wants to call for help – Shane.

What’s worse, Shane immediately goes running. When Dipi tries to voice her concerns to Shane he brushes her off and tells her not to be so stupid, they’re just friends and she’s being silly. But his dismissive behaviour does more damage than he’ll realises as he pushes her away, with the rift growing even wider when he learns a truth that’ll put the shoe on the other foot. He finds out about Dipi’s accident with Gary and is left fuming.

Shane refuses to end his friendship with Roxy at Dipi’s request. So he’s incensed when he learns his shifts have been changed so that he’s no longer working with Roxy, and he loses it at his wife.

The pair are divided and both seek comfort elsewhere rather than resolving their problems. But as Shane turns to Roxy, is he about to cross a line and ruin his marriage forever?

Scenes air from Monday 13th January on Channel 5.