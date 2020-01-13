neighbours-call-police-on-man-after-mistaking-parrot-for-woman-screaming-‘let-me-out’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

When one family heard what they thought was a woman screaming ‘let me out’, they feared the worst.

The concerned neighbours called on the authorities to check out the disturbance in Florida.

Several police officers arrived on scene to find a man doing some mechanical work on his car.

They approached the ‘suspect’ with caution, asking him a few questions. But the amused respondent stayed calm and decided to show them where all the noise was coming from.

From footage taken in the resident’s driveway, he could be seen saying ‘I’ll bring out the screamer to you’.

After a few tense moments, the man emerges with a parrot in hand.

Turns out, it was the 40-year-old yellow-naped Amazon parrot making all that noise. Named Rambo, the beloved pet has been living with his human since his childhood.

The green-feathered bird has been getting up to all kinds of antics since he was taught words.

The man in question had taught Rambo his vocabulary in an effort to annoy his parents. He probably didn’t expect it to backfire on him so hilariously.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shared details of the funny incident on their Facebook page after going to investigate.

They shared an interview with the owner of the parrot who said: ‘I was changing the brakes on my wife’s car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks.’

He added: ‘Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbour called because she heard a woman screaming for help.

‘I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh. Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming.

‘She too had a good laugh. Sometimes Rambo yells “help, help, let me out”. Something I taught him when I was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage.’

In case all this hilarity has got anyone wondering how parrots talk, considering they don’t have lips and teeth, it’s through modifying the air that flows over the syrinx (vocal organ) to make sounds.

The syrinx is located where the trachea splits into the lungs.

And if you’re pondering which ones are most susceptible to acquiring speech, they are African Greys, Timneh Greys, and as Rambo proved, Yellow Naped Amazons.

