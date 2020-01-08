nehha-pendse-wedding:-husband-shardul-singh-has-two-kids-from-previous-two-marriages

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release event in Hyderabad













TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse got married to Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding and was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

Nehha Pendse and husband Shardul Singh BayasInstagram

Pictures of the newly-wed couple were all over the Internet. Nehha and Shardul both looked elated In the photos. The actress was a perfect Maharashtrian bride as she donned a gorgeous Nauvari saree for the wedding while the groom complimented the actress’ look in a cream coloured kurta.

Nehha’s views on Shradul’s previous marriages:

It has now been revealed that Shardul is a divorcee. This is Shardul’s 3rd marriage and he has two daughter, each from both his previous marriages.

When asked about the same, Nehha was upfront and told SpotboyE.com, “Yes, Shardul has had 2 marriages and has two lovely daughters, one each from his previous shaadis. As I told you yesterday, he hadn’t hidden anything from me. I knew about it, much before I got married to him. And think of it, so what if he had married twice before he married me? Life doesn’t stop. Shardul does the balancing act very well. It’s all very positive.”

How Nehha and Shardul met and fell in love

Nehha and Shardul met through common friends at a party. “I met him at a party and we had a common friend out there. Later on, he got in touch with me saying that he has something in his mind and wants to discuss. So we met and he discussed this concept called Primus. It’s a co-working concept and it was in a semi-developing stage at that time,” she told the portal.

About how serious the two were about each other, the May I Come In Madam actress said that though Shardul was very serious, she wanted to make sure it wasn’t just a fling. “He was very serious. But the thing is I was not in that frame of mind. I had experienced very bad breakups in the past. So I was like kaam se kaam rakhte hai. But what I really liked about him was in the second or third meeting itself, he said it bang on that ‘I want to date you and know you better’. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t know each other and I don’t believe in dating. I’m 35. I’m not a 20- something who’ll be like ‘Dekhte hai, let’s see how it goes,” Nehha said.