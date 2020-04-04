neha-pendse-on-lockdown-being-compared-to-bigg-boss:-‘bb-is-true-hell,-this-is-la-la-land’

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 23: 20 [IST]

Former Bigg Boss 12 contestant and actress Neha Pendse, who recently got married to businessman boyfriend Shardul Bayas, is currently enjoying marital bliss amid COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the actress confessed that the quarantine has given her some time from her busy schedule to spend at home. She also reiterated that Bigg Boss and the lockdown have nothing in common and should not be compared. Neha said, "Quarantine is good, few days are happy, few days are depressing. I am keeping myself busy. I am working out, I never cooked in my life, neither in Bigg Boss house but I am finally cooking in my own house and it consumes a lot of time. There is never a good timing for a quarantine and pandemic like that but after my marriage, I am getting so much time to behave or act in the direction of a homemaker which is not how truly I am as a person." The actress then went on to address the netizens who were comparing the on-going lockdown with the infamous glasshouse. Nehha said, "They are wrong, there is no television, newspaper, phone in the Bigg Boss house. Imagine living in a house where 10-15 people are always waiting to criticise and fight with you, living in such an environment is depressing and negative itself. Please do not compare quarantine with Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss is true hell, this is La-la Land." Neha concluded by sharing that she has just completed shooting for an upcoming Marathi film with Siddharth Menon called June. She said, "The subject that we are talking about and the story is really universal, it's like a language no barrier type film. He's my co-star in the film." (sic)