Neha Kakkar makes a big announcement, check now

The melody queen Neha Kakkar became an instant hit amongst the Indian audiences and has already found herself becoming an idol for young girls all over the country.

She has an amazing peppy voice. A voice that makes you forget all the stress and just enjoy one’s life. Neha is the voice behind some of the most amazing chartbusters that are really good stress busters.

Recently, she made an announcement about her new song. She took to Instagram to reveal that her new song Jinke Liye will be out tomorrow. Check here…