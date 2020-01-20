Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding: What exactly is the truth behind the rumours?

Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Udit NarayanInstagram

It has been a week since the Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s alleged wedding has been making news. Social media has gone into a tizzy ever since the news has appeared. From fake wedding pictures to fake wedding cards; fans are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the rumours turn out to be true.

Udit Narayan’s take

As per reports, Udit Narayan said that he had come to the show with a purpose and the purpose was to make Neha Kakkar the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan. Neha Kakkar’s parents, who were also present, gave their nod to the relationship. “Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” the 64-year-old singer recently told Navbharat Times.

Aditya Narayan, Neha KakkarTwitter

Are they really getting married?

Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but no. They aren’t. Aditya Narayan has always been flirting with Neha Kakkar (as per the script) and there’s no truth to the two being in love. In fact, Neha had even said during the episode when Udit Narayan and Deepa had come to the show that she is too young to get married and would just like to enjoy this phase currently. Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have never been romantically involved and it was all a part of the script. However, since the stint has given the show such a major boost in terms of TRP, makers are cashing in on the rumours now. The channel has even come up with a fake wedding card which says the two are to tie-the-knot on February 14, 2020 which happens to be Valentine’s Day.

Neha – Aditya wedding cardInstagram

Wedding card

Aditya Narayan has announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14 and the channel has come up with their wedding card two. The card reads, ‘Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020’.