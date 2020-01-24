neha-kakkar,-aditya-narayan-hint-at-their-valentine’s-day-wedding

Neha Kakkar, Aditya NarayanInstagram

Over the past couple of weeks, there had been lot of reports about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding ever since the drama unfolded on Indian Idol. Though the wedding drama was all a part of the script, Udit Narayan, however, went on record to say that she would love to have a female singer like Neha Kakkar in his family. Adding more fuel to the fire, Neha and Aditya have declared their love for each other on social media.

As this is the season of love, Neha and Aditya are currently gearing up for the Valentine’s Day special episode on Indian Idol 11. Not to forget that Aditya had announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14 with the approval of the latter’s parents. And going by their recent post, it looks like Neha and Aditya are hinting at their Valentine’s Day wedding.

On one hand, Neha made a half heart with her left hand stretching it to her left side in her Instagram post while carrying a wide smile on her face like a happy bride. On the other hand, Aditya completed the heart by giving off his other half and adding a wink to spice up his post. While Neha mentioned her wedding date in her post, Aditya wrote, “A part of my heart.”

Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding cardInstagram

The romantic exchange between Neha Kakkar and Aditya has certainly raised curiosity among their fans on social media. And we may expect something special to happen on the sets of Indian Idol during the Valentine’s Day special episode.

There’s no doubt that viewers enjoy the flirtatious banter between Indial Idol host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha. We have often seen Aditya Narayan trying to propose to Neha in various ways and trying his best to win her heart. While the wedding drama was just a part of the script, it would be interesting to see if Neha and Aditya tie the knot in the near future.

Udit Narayan on Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding

“Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times in an interview.