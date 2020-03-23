Many female singers have touched our hearts. But one singer to possess stayed is Neeti Mohan. The singer includes a million fanbase and her voice is merely perfect. Giving an extraordinary performance is a thing that she’s been gifted with. She’s made an excellent imprint in the music industry and is one singer we’d want to listen any moment of your day at any given hour.

Tulsi Kumar is really a singer to reckon with. Having a well-established singing career beginning with movie Chup Chup Ke to Bhaagi 3 and also many notorious singles, she’s made many generous contributions to the. She actually is gifted with singing talent truly. Caused many well-known faces and contains given us spectacular tracks which are major hits.

Who’s the main one singer you intend to hear? Neeti Mohan or Tulsi Kumar. Vote Now.