neeti-mohan-recalls-horrific-experience-of-returning-from-australia-to-india-amid-coronavirus-scare

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 3: 04 [IST]

While speaking to a leading daily, singer Neeti Mohan Pandya recalled the scary experience of returning to India from Australia amid the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The singer had gone on a fun trip with her sisters Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan and husband Nihar Pandya. Neeti told Hindustan Times, "It was just the onset [of the pandemic], but the numbers suddenly increased. When we heard that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who were also in Australia, had contracted coronavirus, it was alarming. They were shooting in the same country, and I got an anxiety attack thinking if someone of that league can get it, we might also get affected. Our parents also called us and asked us to return immediately." Neeti further reveals that she was supposed to return to India on March 17 but she had to cut short the vacation and rush back on March 12. Neeti along with her sisters and husband returned to India via Singapore and Dubai. "When we reached the airport to board our flight, it was all deserted. When we landed, there were very few people and we got through the immigration process very quickly, with proper check-ups," asserts Neeti, who is in quarantine in Pune. In her latest Instagram post, Neeti can be seen jamming a song, while Shakti flaunts her drool-worthy moves. Neeti captioned the video as saying, "Taking one step at a time. Day 1 of lockdown used well! I was humming the song in the" fallin' " by Alicia keys (an absolute favourite) and found @mohanshakti gliding down the staircase. And we started jamming aur kuch aisa hua. Making each day in lockdown count. #MakeYourLockdownWorth coz you are worth it. Thank you best DOP husband @nihaarpandya. Sisters are best friends FOREVER. Love you MORE @mohanshakti ❤❤."