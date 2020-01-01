neet-(ug)-2020:-last-date-for-application-submission-extended-to-jan-6

Picture For RepresentationCreative Commons

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last day for the submission of application form of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to January 6.

While the earlier deadline was December 31, the date has been extended in order to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form due to heavy rush in the website. This is being done in view of a number of requests being received in this regard.

However, the date of correction in particulars in Online Application Form has remained the same.

The revised schedule shall be as under:

The Candidate(s)in the Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can also submit the Application Form offline at the Nodel Centres fixed by NTA. For the procedure of submission of offline Application Form and the Nodal Centres, candidates may refer to the Public Notice dated 15 December/17 December 2019, available on NTA website: https://ntaneet.nic.in.

As per the exam schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), those candidates who have applied for the NEET UG entrance exam before the deadline can make corrections in their application form, if any, from January 15 to 31. The NEET UG 2020 admit card is likely to be released on March 27 and the NTA will conduct the NEET UG entrance exam on May 3. The results of the entrance exam are likely to be released by June 4.